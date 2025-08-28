Robert Enright Sells 1,860 Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CMI opened at $401.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $408.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas boosted its position in Cummins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

