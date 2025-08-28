Richard Christensen Buys 25,000 Shares of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Christensen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Richard Christensen acquired 5,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Richard Christensen acquired 30,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00.

GMGI opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.34. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Matrix Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

