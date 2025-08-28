Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 3184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements.

