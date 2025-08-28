Reviewing Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and CGI Group (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI Group and Innodata”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Group $10.79 billion 2.00 $1.24 billion $5.41 17.85 Innodata $170.46 million 7.30 $28.66 million $1.24 31.51

Profitability

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. CGI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innodata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CGI Group and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Group 11.01% 18.53% 10.14% Innodata 18.71% 54.27% 32.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CGI Group and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Innodata 0 0 5 0 3.00

CGI Group presently has a consensus target price of $148.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.50%. Innodata has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given CGI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI Group is more favorable than Innodata.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of CGI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CGI Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innodata beats CGI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

