Reviewing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Cass Information Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.20 billion 1.54 $86.85 million $2.89 22.15 Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.85 $19.17 million $1.86 23.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. CSG Systems International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSG Systems International and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 2 6 1 2.89 Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus price target of $71.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.37%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Cass Information Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CSG Systems International pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSG Systems International has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.78% 40.48% 8.09% Cass Information Systems 13.22% 9.02% 0.91%

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Cass Information Systems on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

