Reviewing Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) & AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus price target of $275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,834.39%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Big Cypress Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $121,000.00 56.31 -$28.96 million ($24.68) -0.10 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

