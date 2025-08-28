ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 156115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $480.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

