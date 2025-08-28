Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

