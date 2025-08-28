Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 54,719,008 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

