Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) COO Kord Nichols Sells 37,075 Shares

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,807.08. This represents a 29.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kord Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Kord Nichols sold 5,250 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $320,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $2,480,668.25.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.6%

RRR stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

