Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,845 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in State Street by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 136.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4,090.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 257,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of STT stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

