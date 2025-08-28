Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $433.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

