Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $12.99. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 36,455 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

