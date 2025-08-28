ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,588 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $251,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

