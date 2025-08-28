Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

