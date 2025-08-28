Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,954,000 after buying an additional 451,238 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,726,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,224,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $509,825.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares in the company, valued at $75,983,723.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

