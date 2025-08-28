Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,637,000 after purchasing an additional 901,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,126 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 415,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 312,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,863,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 103,884 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

