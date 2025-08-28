Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prairie Operating and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 2 3 0 2.60 National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 1 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Prairie Operating presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.37%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than National Fuel Gas.

This table compares Prairie Operating and National Fuel Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $7.94 million 15.77 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -0.83 National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 4.06 $77.51 million $2.66 32.84

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Fuel Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A 21.04% 2.69% National Fuel Gas 11.15% 20.81% 7.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Prairie Operating on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating



Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About National Fuel Gas



National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

