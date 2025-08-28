Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $10.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

