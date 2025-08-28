Paul Ryan Sells 22,218 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Paul Ryan sold 1,400 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $175,882.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $459,284,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

