Paul Ryan Sells 1,400 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ryan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $175,882.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,440.89. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12.

NYSE VRT opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

