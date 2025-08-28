Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Head to Head Review

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -0.25% -1.79% -0.55% World Kinect -1.11% 7.07% 2.02%

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Kinect has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of World Kinect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Par Pacific and World Kinect”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.97 billion 0.22 -$33.32 million ($0.28) -121.72 World Kinect $42.17 billion 0.04 $67.40 million ($7.63) -3.55

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Kinect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 5 5 1 2.64 World Kinect 2 2 1 0 1.80

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $28.96, suggesting a potential downside of 15.01%. World Kinect has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Summary

Par Pacific beats World Kinect on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

