Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

