Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,902 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Oscar Health by 484.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

