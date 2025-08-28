Orion Investment Co Invests $677,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Orion Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $14,190,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 142,071 shares during the period. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 199,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.