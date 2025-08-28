Orion Investment Co Invests $677,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Orion Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $14,190,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 142,071 shares during the period. Castalian Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 199,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.60%.
Alliance Resource Partners Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
