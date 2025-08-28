Ooma’s (OOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.40 and a beta of 1.21. Ooma has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 241,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

About Ooma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ooma by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ooma by 225.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

