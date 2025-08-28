Ooma’s (OOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Ooma Price Performance
NYSE OOMA opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.40 and a beta of 1.21. Ooma has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Insider Transactions at Ooma
In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 241,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
