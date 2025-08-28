OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
OLB Group Stock Down 1.7%
OLB Group stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. OLB Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.27.
OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 202.36% and a negative net margin of 90.18%.
Institutional Trading of OLB Group
OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
