Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Conagra Brands $CAG

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

