Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.72.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.