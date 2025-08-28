Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

