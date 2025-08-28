Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.