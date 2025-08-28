Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 301,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,587,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.22 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

