Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 6,982 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 344,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 102,442 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 538,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

