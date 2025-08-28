Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $35.79 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $257.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day moving average of $208.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

