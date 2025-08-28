Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $91.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%.The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

