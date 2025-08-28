Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Insider Sells $903,520.08 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.52 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.