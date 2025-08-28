Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Insider Sells $903,520.08 in Stock

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) insider Michael Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $150.52 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

