Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,824 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,961.42. This represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.9%

SPG stock opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

