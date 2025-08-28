Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 13,362 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8,350.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.