Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 5,257 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $353,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ONEOK by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,388,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,915,000 after buying an additional 2,182,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.18 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

