Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 10,073 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,642,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,301,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

