Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

