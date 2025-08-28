Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF $JHSC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 515,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 147,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 425,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $579.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

