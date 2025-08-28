Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 798.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

