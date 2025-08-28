Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 709,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,492.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 696,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

