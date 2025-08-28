Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price target (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.64.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $603.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.39.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

