Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Noble Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Noble Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Noble Group Stock Down 100.0%

About Noble Group

(Get Free Report)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.