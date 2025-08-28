Nido Education Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NDO)

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Nido Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $169.91 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.

Nido Education Company Profile

Nido Education Limited owns, operates, and manages long day early childhood education and care centers under the Nido Early School brand name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

