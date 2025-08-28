Nido Education Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NDO)

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Nido Education Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $169.91 million and a PE ratio of -14.82.
Nido Education Company Profile
