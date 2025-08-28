NI Holdings, Inc. $NODK Shares Purchased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. boosted its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the quarter. NI comprises approximately 5.5% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 0.07% of NI worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NI in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NI by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 166.25 and a beta of 0.33. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.50%.

NI declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

