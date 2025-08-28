NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) vs. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Financial Comparison

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NETGEAR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETGEAR and Intrusion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $673.76 million 1.17 $12.36 million $2.16 12.56 Intrusion $5.77 million 6.35 -$7.79 million ($0.92) -2.00

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. Intrusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 9.13% -3.24% -2.09% Intrusion -119.32% -154.60% -61.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NETGEAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NETGEAR and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 1 1 0 2.50

NETGEAR presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Intrusion has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 253.26%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Intrusion on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc., a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

