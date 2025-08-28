Needham & Company LLC Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Nutanix stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%.The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nutanix by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,487,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

